STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI 2

CASE#: 21B203508

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/21/21 1845 hours

STREET: RT 100

TOWN: Rochester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: National Forest Road 411

WEATHER: Foggy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Roy

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/21/21 at approximately 1845 hours, Troopers responded to a reported one

car motor vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Rochester, Vermont. The

vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and sustained minor front end damage.

Through investigation it was suspected the operator was under the influence of

intoxicants. The operator was identified as Michael Roy. Roy was transported to

Gifford Medical Center, where he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Roy was released on citation to appear in Vermont County Superior Court Windsor

Criminal Division on 12/28/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/21 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.