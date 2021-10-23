MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ DUI 2
CASE#: 21B203508
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/21/21 1845 hours
STREET: RT 100
TOWN: Rochester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: National Forest Road 411
WEATHER: Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Roy
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL:F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/21/21 at approximately 1845 hours, Troopers responded to a reported one
car motor vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Rochester, Vermont. The
vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and sustained minor front end damage.
Through investigation it was suspected the operator was under the influence of
intoxicants. The operator was identified as Michael Roy. Roy was transported to
Gifford Medical Center, where he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Roy was released on citation to appear in Vermont County Superior Court Windsor
Criminal Division on 12/28/21 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/21 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.