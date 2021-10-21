Governor asks Supreme Court to allow seven more clemency grants

The court has said it reviews requests for clemency recommendations under a deferential standardof review. And Governor Newsom has a nearly perfect record — other than one request that Newsom withdrew before a ruling, the court has signed off on 35 of 35 requests he has submitted. That’s better than former Governor Jerry Brown, who had the court, without explanation, block10 intended clemency grants.
