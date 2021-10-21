Submit Release
Governor asks Supreme Court to allow seven more clemency grants

The court has said it reviews requests for clemency recommendations under a deferential standard of review. And Governor Newsom has a nearly perfect record — other than one request that Newsom withdrew before a ruling, the court has signed off on 35 of 35 requests he has submitted.  That’s better than former Governor Jerry Brown, who had the court, without explanation, block 10 intended clemency grants.

