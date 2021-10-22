UPDATED: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 22-25) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers should prepare for closures or lane restrictions along stretches of Interstate 10, Loop 101 and other freeways this weekend (Oct. 22-25) for improvement projects in the Phoenix-area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between the State Route 51 "Mini Stack" interchange and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) for scheduled tunnel inspections. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Mini Stack closed. Traffic using the westbound Sky Harbor Blvd (Airport's west exit) ramp to westbound I-10 will be limited to access to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. DETOUR : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the I-17 "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport can detour to northbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 at the "Stack" interchange north of Van Buren Street. Note : State Fair traffic from the East Valley using westbound I-10 can use northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and exit to northbound 19th Ave to travel to the fairgrounds. Westbound Loop 202 traffic traveling to the State Fair can exit ahead of the I-10 closure (32nd or 24th streets) and travel north to use westbound McDowell or Thomas roads.

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Tatum Boulevard and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 25) for lane striping. Northbound SR 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 64th and 56th streets also closed. DETOUR: Expect heavy traffic approaching Tatum Boulevard. Westbound Loop 101 traffic can exit ahead of the closure and travel south on 64th or 56th streets to westbound Mayo Boulevard, southbound Tatum Boulevard and westbound Union Hills Drive to reach northbound Seventh Street or Seventh Avenue.

UPDATED: Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Baseline Road from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 23) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road and off-ramps at Warner and Baseline roads closed. DETOUR: Drivers can use the westbound I-10 on- or off-ramps at Ray or Elliot roads. Allow extra time for travel along westbound I-10 in this area.

UPDATED: Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Chandler Boulevard from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and on- and off-ramps at Warner roads closed. DETOUR: Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on- or off-ramps at Elliot or Ray roads. Allow extra time for travel along eastbound I-10 in this area.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Thomas Road and I-10 in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 24) for pavement improvement project. The southbound Loop 101 ramps to I-10 will be closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Camelback and Indian School roads also closed. DETOUR: Drivers can consider exiting at Thomas Road or ahead of the closure before using nearby southbound routes, including 91st and 99th avenues, to connect with I-10.

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in either direction in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 23) and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 25) for widening project. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones. Note: Overnight restrictions along I-10 in either direction (narrowed to one lane) also are planned in this area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Oct. 25-28).

UPDATED: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps (including HOV ramp) to westbound I-10 in the Chandler area closed from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 23) for maintenance. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes including northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 to reach westbound I-10. Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.