FMCSA grants Burgum’s request to extend hours of service waiver for haulers of water and livestock feed

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted his request to extend an hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting water and livestock feed to help North Dakota livestock producers affected by continuing drought conditions. Burgum granted a similar 30-day waiver in an executive order Sept. 22.

Today’s letter from FMCSA Regional Field Administrator Scott Hernandez explains that the extension “provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts transporting water and livestock feed including hay into the State of North Dakota, or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services during the drought emergency.”

The extension takes effect Saturday, Oct. 23, and will remain in effect through Nov. 23 or until the end of the emergency, whichever is earlier. Burgum requested an extension in a letter to Hernandez earlier this week.