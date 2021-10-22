Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,028 in the last 365 days.

FMCSA grants Burgum’s request to extend hours of service waiver for haulers of water and livestock feed

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted his request to extend an hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting water and livestock feed to help North Dakota livestock producers affected by continuing drought conditions. Burgum granted a similar 30-day waiver in an executive order Sept. 22.

Today’s letter from FMCSA Regional Field Administrator Scott Hernandez explains that the extension “provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts transporting water and livestock feed including hay into the State of North Dakota, or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services during the drought emergency.”

The extension takes effect Saturday, Oct. 23, and will remain in effect through Nov. 23 or until the end of the emergency, whichever is earlier. Burgum requested an extension in a letter to Hernandez earlier this week.

 

You just read:

FMCSA grants Burgum’s request to extend hours of service waiver for haulers of water and livestock feed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.