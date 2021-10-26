Turnium and Lanner announce CPE bundled with multi-path networking and failover solution
Lanner’s uCPE L-1515 embedded with Turnium delivers multi-path diversity and accessibility bring off-net sites on-net
With a single purchase of this bundle from Lanner and Turnium, enterprise customers will get site survivability, bond wireless and wireline circuits and get business continuity”NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc. is pleased to announce an embedded multi-path site networking solution with Lanner Electronics at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, October 26-28, 2021.
— Johan Arnet, CEO
The solution, to be demonstrated in Lanner’s booth (#1740), includes Turnium’s off-the-shelf network bonding and failover software pre-installed on Lanner’s uCPE L-1515 device. This bundle enables customers to deliver multi-path failover using diverse LTE and wireline paths quickly and simply.
“We’re delighted to work with Lanner to bring this new solution to-market,” said Johan Arnet, Turnium CEO. “It will be easier and faster for customers to provide site survivability, bond wireless and wireline circuits and get the business continuity benefits of fast failover in a single purchase from Lanner.”
The combined solution will be available as a new SKU (Turnium SW Bonding Tool) in Lanner’s product catalogue. The bundled price from Lanner allows customers to make a single purchase and receive the benefit of high-quality Lanner hardware pre-imaged with Turnium’s multi-path bonding and failover technology to increase site bandwidth and survivability.
“Lanner is pleased to partner with Turnium and to be able to offer this innovative solution that will address customers’ demand for network path flexibility and diversity,” said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Application BU. “Organizations will now be able to work through LTE dead zones or work through landline ISP outages while bringing branches and remote sites securely on-net to their corporate networks.”
Lanner is developing a series of SKUs with Turnium to support additional fast-deployment use-cases. Additional SKU will be made available through Lanner’s product catalog. Turnium and Lanner will be at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles and will be demonstrating the embedded solution in the Lanner booth (Booth #1740).
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information: www.turnium.com, or contact sales@ttgi.io.
About Lanner
Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. For more information: www.lannerinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.
