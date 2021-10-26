Turnium Announces Commitment to bring Technology Assurance Group’s (TAG) Network to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications
We are excited to work with IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to deliver SD-WAN solutions that enable telecom operators and their customers to extend their operations globally.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium’s disaggregated SD-WAN and Turnium’s Cloud Extension solution will help clients unlock benefits of IBM’s open and unified hybrid cloud architecture, built for the telco industry and delivering security, AI-driven automation and end-to-end service orchestration.
— Johan Arnet, CEO
Turnium, today at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles and demoing at the IBM Booth (South Hall, Booth 1520) announced a commitment from Technology Assurance Group (TAG) to bring their network of managed technology service providers (MTSPs) to IBM’s Cloud for Telecommunications. Turnium joined IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) ecosystem of partners earlier this summer. Along with leveraging Turnium’s powerful SD-WAN, TAG benefits from IBM’s highly reliable and scalable cloud environment designed to accelerate business transformation with the power of edge and 5G, while addressing the unique requirements of operators, partner ecosystems and their enterprise clients.
Together Turnium and IBM Cloud for Telecommunications help Technology Assurance Group (TAG)
extend the reach of their managed technology solutions and partner network to new customers across the United States. TAG is an organization of leading managed technology services providers in the United States and Canada representing $700 million in products and services. The combined TAG, IBM, and Turnium offering helps TAG’s MTSP partners deliver reliable and scalable software-defined wide area networks that accelerate customer digital transformation and hybrid cloud adoption.
The combination of Turnium and IBM helps us extend our network edge closer to customers in a highly reliable way,” said Dale Stein, Co-founder at TAG. “We’re excited to give our partners and their customers a better experience of the managed technology solutions that TAG partners provide across the US.”
“We are excited to work with IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to deliver SD-WAN solutions that enable telecom operators and their customers to extend their operations globally while enabling them to leverage the infrastructure and expertise they already have in place,” said Johan Arnet, CEO at Turnium. “Our collaboration with IBM makes Turnium solutions faster to deliver anywhere in the world while enabling managed SD-WAN, hybrid network, uCPE and microCPE solutions. The combined IBM/Turnium demo at Mobile World Congress shows zero-touch provisioning of a branch office for multiple workloads. The demo illustrates Turnium’s SD-WAN integrates with Red Hat’s containers, IBM’s orchestration, and Watson AIOps technologies to enable telecoms to deliver managed network and uCPE solutions to customers across the globe, at scale.”
“Our collaboration with Turnium, and now TAG’s robust network of managed technology service providers, as part of the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications Ecosystem offers telecom operators access to the best technology that can help them scale and innovate.” said Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM. “The power of IBM’s Ecosystem provides clients a wide range of ways to leverage the platform, positioning them to deliver next generation 5G and Edge services; deploy and manage new cloud capabilities; and enrich relationships through AI-driven engagement.”
The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is engineered to integrate advanced AI and automation processes at the edge and speeds services deployment while simultaneously reducing overall costs. With an open, container-based architecture managed as a service, operators and their providers will be able to easily integrate, automate and orchestrate how they run network and IT workloads across any environment. The platform leverages IBM's industry-leading encryption capabilities like Keep Your Own Key (KYOK), giving clients full control of their data.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium SD-WAN is available through a channel partner program designed for Telecommunications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, and Value-Added Resellers. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About Technology Assurance Group (TAG)
Founded in 1998, Technology Assurance Group is an organization of leading managed technology services providers (MTSPs) in the United States and Canada representing $700 million in products and services. TAG Members integrate all technology solutions including IT, cloud-based technologies, cybersecurity, telecommunications, AV, video surveillance, access control and managed print. Members benefit from best business and management practices, advanced sales training programs and processes, in-depth financial analysis and industry benchmarking, professionally led peer group interaction, marketing and lead generation programs, and strategic partnerships with technology manufacturers. For more information, contact
