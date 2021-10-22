Steve Peer, communications, 425-301-2023

Full closure of SR 520 planned for Oct. 22-25 weekend Old Montlake Boulevard overpass crossing SR 520 to be removed

SEATTLE – Travelers should plan ahead for trips across Lake Washington this weekend.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close State Route 520 around the clock to remove the Montlake Boulevard overpass in Seattle. The old structure dates back to the 1960s and needs to be removed to continue building the Montlake lid over the highway.

Crews shifted Montlake Boulevard onto the new lid in September so that the overpass could be removed this weekend. Once the overpass is out of the way, crews will extend the new lid west over SR 520.

This work is part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project to construct new, seismically resilient eastbound lanes between Montlake Boulevard and the floating bridge. In addition to the new lid and future transit center, other project improvements include an enhanced Montlake Boulevard interchange and a bike and pedestrian bridge over SR 520 to the east of the future lid.

Closure details

All facilities will close Friday night, Oct. 22, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The closure times will be staggered as follows:

8 p.m.

The on-ramp from Montlake Boulevard to eastbound SR 520

9 p.m.

Both directions of SR 520 between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill

All other on- and off-ramps at the Montlake interchange

The SR 520 Trail across Lake Washington between Evergreen Point Road in Medina and the Montlake neighborhood in Seattle

Because Montlake Boulevard has been shifted onto the new lid, it will remain open across SR 520 to all vehicles, including bicycles and pedestrians, during the demolition.

Keeping travelers informed Drivers crossing Lake Washington during the weekend should take I-90 or consider delaying their trips if possible.

Get the most up-to-date information on closures by visiting the SR 520 Construction Corner. Other resources to stay informed:

The weekend overpass removal can be viewed online on a construction camera. The camera is mounted just west of the future lid and updates every 10 minutes.