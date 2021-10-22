Signal Repair Work Scheduled for U.S. Highway 12 and 2nd Street in Aberdeen

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Contact: Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin signal repair work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and South 2nd Street on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

South 2nd Street in Aberdeen will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic for the replacement of the signal poles. Motorists are asked to please use an alternate route during this time.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

