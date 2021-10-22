Maine Parent Federation and Maine DOE Looking for Your Input!

Each year the Office of Special Services at the Maine Department of Education submits an Annual Performance Report (APR) to the federal Office of Special Education Programs, known as OSEP. The APR is a package of multiple reports called indicators, and each indicator is a report of the state’s performance in various areas for students that receive special education. States are required to monitor and report on their progress in each of the areas, and set annual targets for improvement.

Maine Parent Federation has partnered with the Maine Department of Education to create a series of videos, found here, and surveys to gather input from all stakeholders, (parents, school staff, students), on current and future performance. We are looking for feedback to assist Maine DOE in deciding on the targets for the next 6 years. Your input is critical to ensure the APR reflects the priorities of all stakeholders.

Please register below to join MPF staff and learn more about this project, as well as how you can assist. Please register for the day that works best for you below. If you have any questions please reach out to Dylan Campbell, dcampbell@mpf.org.

When: Oct 27, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) register HERE.

When: Nov 4, 2021 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) register HERE.