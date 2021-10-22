Maine DOE Update – October 22, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education is extending the deadline for students to apply for the Maine DOE Student Cabinet to November 1st. We are especially interested in having perspectives from students with diverse experiences, interests, cultures, and backgrounds on the Cabinet. It is important that the student cabinet include members who are able to represent and advocate for underrepresented groups. There are 16-20 seats that are open for students in grades 4 – 12 and first year of college. Find the application here. | Find more information here.

The Maine Department of Education has updated its Pre-Screening Tool for School Attendance. Changes include only clarifying language and adding back the lists of common and less common symptoms of COVID-19 which are unchanged from when they were previously listed on the pre-screening tool. | More

Each year the Office of Special Services at the Maine Department of Education submits an Annual Performance Report (APR) to the federal Office of Special Education Programs, known as OSEP. The APR is a package of multiple reports called indicators, and each indicator is a report of the state’s performance in various areas for students that receive special education. States are required to monitor and report on their progress in each of the areas, and set annual targets for improvement. | More

The Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council has provided a new “Fuel Up to Play 60 Learning Plan” which offers classroom lessons to help middle school students discover more about staying active and healthy, being mindful, and pitching in to the make the planet greener. | More

University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new agricultural leadership program for Maine teens to meet weekly from 3:30 – 4:45 PM from Nov. 2nd through–Dec.14th. The program will be conducted online, with a special, optional on-campus, in-person event on the Orono campus on November 11th! | More

In recognition of National School Lunch Week last week, US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona extend their thanks to school nutrition professionals for their commitment to ensuring children are well-nourished and ready to succeed in school. | More

The 5th annual WinterKids Winter Games are happening January 17-February 11, 2022 and they are going to be BIGGER than ever! | More

Recognizing the extreme challenges experienced at the start of the 2021-2022 school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to directly impact Maine SAUs, schools, students and families, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and our assessment team would like to ensure that the maximum flexibility possible is provided to support educators and students. | More

Maine DOE Team member April Perkins is being highlighted as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about April | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Joe Schmidt (Social Studies Specialist) is happy to announce that for the 2021-2022 school year he has partnered with national organizations to develop professional development learning cohorts. Each cohort will combine training from the organizations, as well interactive workshops led by Maine educators, where participants will work to implement what they have learned in their classrooms. | More

Maine Department of Education is pleased to facilitate the forming of a Maine Elementary Literacy Leaders Network to support the work and one another on behalf of Maine students and their learning. The Maine DOE plans to facilitate this group through professional text and article studies, sharing problems of practice, conversations with educators across the state, sharing of resources, state updates, and development of professional presentations for the benefit of all Maine’s Elementary educators. | More

All hazards planning includes practicing for an earthquake (even here in Maine!), and being prepared for the possibility of an earthquake should be part of every school’s Emergency Operations Procedure (EOP). | More

The NASA Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) team invites you to register for the upcoming webinar for educators, educator-led groups of students, or college level students. The targeted audience is students in grades 9 and above, but other grade levels are welcome to register. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here