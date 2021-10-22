Extension of NWEA Assessment Window

Recognizing the extreme challenges experienced at the start of the 2021-2022 school year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to directly impact Maine SAUs, schools, students and families, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and our assessment team would like to ensure that the maximum flexibility possible is provided to support educators and students.

As such, the fall NWEA assessment window, due to close on Friday, October 29, 2021, will be extended a further two (2) weeks and will now close on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Due to the fluid and constant evolution of COVID-19 and the uncertainty this brings, the Department is proactively also extending the spring NWEA assessment window by an additional two (2) weeks. The spring 2022 NWEA assessment window will now open Monday, May 4, 2022 and will close six (6) weeks later, Friday, June 10, 2022.

We hope the additional time allotted will provide some level of reprieve from the multitude of demands you are facing, and we thank you for your dedication to Maine students and their families.