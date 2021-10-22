Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:16 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and fired toward the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, 25 year-old Michael Singletary, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###