NDOT/NHP Offer Winter Driving Safety Tips

RENO, Nev. – As winter weather arrives in northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) are providing winter driving reminders to help motorists drive more safely.

Statewide, more than 900 crashes occurred in inclement weather last winter between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. Many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and overcorrecting.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.

“We see too many fatalities caused by speed and distracted driving, particularly in winter weather,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Charles Caster said. “Always slow down in winter weather and always focus on the road.”

“We are dedicated to keeping Nevada highways safe for everyone traveling this winter,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “As we work to keep the highways clear, we ask motorists to give extra travel time and slow down in winter weather. Taking it slow in ice and snow will help keep everyone safe.”

Updated state road conditions, including winter road closures and incidents, are available by dialing “511” or logging on to nvroads.com before driving. Drivers can also view live traffic cameras and sign up for free traffic alerts for their state road commute. Winter driving safety tips are available at dot.nv.gov/winter.

WINTER DRIVING TIPS

Only travel in winter weather when necessary, leave enough time to safely reach your destination and plan your route to help avoid snowy/icy areas and steep hills.

Before driving, check weather and road conditions by dialing 511 within Nevada (or 1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada) or logging on to www.nvroads.com.

Share your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you.

Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates.

Buckle up.

Turn on headlights to see and be seen.

Do not rely solely on GPS to find alternate routes, as it could lead to unmaintained roadways or hazardous areas.

Turn off cruise control. Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped (antilock braking system) vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles.

Always comply with all posted traction device requirements.

If your vehicle has snow tires, install and use them between October 1 and April 30.

Keep additional distance from other vehicles.

Watch carefully for snow removal equipment.

Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas- they may freeze first.

Maintain a high fuel level.

If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator.

Be aware of black ice.

If parked or stuck in snow, leave window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow.

BE PREPARED

Check before you go:

Wipers

Tires / tread

Brakes

Lights

Battery

Radiator

Belts / hoses

Exhaust / fuel / ignition system

Heater / defroster

Thermostat

Vehicle fluid levels (anti-freeze oil, windshield, brake fluid, etc.)

Full gasoline tank

SNOWPLOW SAFETY