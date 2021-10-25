Sampford Advisors represents eRezLife Software in sale to Permanent Group

#1 M&A advisor to Canadian mid-market tech companies

The transaction broadens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in the EdTech B2B SaaS and Software space

With this deal, Sampford continues to expand its experience in B2B SaaS, EdTech and extend our lead as the #1 M&A advisor to mid-market Canadian technology companies” — Ed Bryant, Sampford

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology, media, and telecom companies, has acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to eRezLife Software in its sale to Permanent Group.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, eRezLife is a leading provider of a cloud-based software solution that helps higher education institutions better manage their diverse communities across campus. eRezLife’s suite of solutions helps to eliminate the inefficiencies and costs of paperwork and manual labour associated with campus operations. Since the Company’s founding in 2007, eRezLife has grown to serve institutions across North America with over 250 different implementations of its platform.

Permanent Group, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, seeks to acquire and partner with vertically focused B2B SaaS companies with strong leadership and significant growth potential. The impetus for the partnership with eRezLife was the Company’s unique SaaS solution and loyal customer base in the higher education space. Through access to financial resources and a wide pool of subject matter expertise, Permanent Group will look to further scale eRezLife to meet its growth potential.

This meaningful transaction represents the sixth deal completed by Sampford Advisors in 2021 and sixteenth deal completed since the beginning of 2020. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with both parties involved in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other adviser. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.