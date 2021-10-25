Chicago Digital Marketing Agency Offers Halloween Contest Winner a Free Logo Redesign by Expert Team
Web Design and Marketing Agency Idea Marketing Group is looking for business entries to new Halloween contest by submitting their ‘Scariest Logo’ designs.’
The team here at Idea is always thinking outside the box and searching for new ways to get involved with the business community. It’s just one of the many qualities that set our agency apart.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idea Marketing Group, an industry leader in web design and marketing, is holding their first Halloween themed “Scary Logo Contest.” The digital marketing agency has launched this contest as a fun way to give back and help other businesses with logos that need improvement. The winner of the contest will receive a FREE logo redesign by the team of graphic and web design experts at Idea.
The contest is open to submissions of logos that need an update or complete overhaul. Interested individuals can submit their own business logo, or the logo of a business they know, for a chance to win the free redesign. Any business within the United States can enter through the online submission form. The contest will be accepting submissions until midnight, October 31, 2021. A winner will then be chosen by the Idea team and contacted by email.
The submission will require the first and last name of someone at the business, an email address, and an image of the logo to be submitted in the contest. If you have any issues submitting the form, you can contact the Idea team by email or telephone through their Contact Us page.
There will only be one winner of the logo redesign grand prize, a $1900 value. However, the first 20 contest submissions will also receive a complimentary website review with one of the custom web design experts at Idea, a $300 value.
Contest organizer Melissa Slawsky is looking forward to hosting what she hopes will become an annual event for Idea,
“A logo is one of those small details that can make a big impact! It’s the first impression you make on your website and marketing materials. It’s a low-cost upgrade that can pay off in dividends and I’m thrilled that we’ll get to improve someone’s business through a logo redesign.”
Darren Fox, the President and founder of Idea Marketing Group appreciates how his team continuously creates fun innovative ways to connect with the business community and distinguish their agency from the competition,
“The team here at Idea is always thinking outside the box and searching for new ways to get involved with the business community. It’s just one of the many qualities that set our agency apart.”
Idea Marketing Group is a marketing agency known for web design and development. Since 2009, they have built hundreds of websites and managed marketing campaigns reaching millions of people for top brands and businesses throughout the nation. Services include branding, strategy, UI/UX design, content marketing, search engine optimization, website support, and digital advertising. Everything a website needs to dominate in search rankings. They are consistently rated as a top web design agency by Clutch.co.
