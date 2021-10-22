POND mobile Offers Updated Consumer Plans
New POND mobile rate plans will give you game-changing options for global connectivity.
...we wanted to provide customers with greater access and fewer restrictions.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today POND mobile announced new World Phone plans and Global Data plans. Each plan now includes Unlimited data in over 210 countries and destinations around the world. Options for high-speed data start at 1 GB and go up to Unlimited. All World Phone plans also include Unlimited usage in the United States on America’s largest 5G network.
“COVID has had an unprecedented impact on business travel and travel in general. With more and more countries reopening their borders, we wanted to provide customers with greater access and fewer restrictions. With this in mind, we are excited to launch our new World Phone plans”, says Igor Kamenetsky, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at POND mobile.
Features and benefits of the POND mobile World Phone and Global Data plans include:
· Coverage in over 210 countries/destinations around the world
· Unlimited data in over 210 countries/destinations around the world
· Unlimited Voice, Text, and Data in the US
· Unlimited SMS (From any country to anywhere in the world)
POND mobile’s new rate plans are available starting October 22nd at $75 (taxes and fees are already included). For more information on these World Phone and Global Data plans, visit https://pondmobile.com/consumer-plans/.
About POND mobile: POND mobile, was founded in 2011. With offices worldwide and subscribers in over 150 countries, the US-based MVNO was the world’s first global mobile operator. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company offers revolutionary Voice & Data services for Domestic, International, and Frequent International Traveling subscribers. POND mobile services include Cellular Service for Voice & Data across 210+ countries/destinations worldwide, Smart Caller ID, Local Numbers in up to 90 different countries, SIM Swap and Personal Data Protection, and 24/7 live Customer Support. Visit https://pondmobile.com/ for more information.
