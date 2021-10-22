DANA COOPER RELEASES LONG-AWAITED NEW SINGLE “ALWAYS OLD FRIENDS” TO GLOBAL RADIO
Dog Eared Music announces the long-awaited new single "Always Old Friends" from singer / songwriter, troubadour of the people, Dana Cooper.
'Always Old Friends' mixes the realm of commentary alongside melodic writing that ruminates with power pop playfulness of Jackson Browne & the roll-up your sleeves simplicity of early Springsteen."FRANKLIN, TN, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dog Eared Music is pleased to announce the long-awaited new single "Always Old Friends" from singer / songwriter, troubadour of the people, Dana Cooper.
"'Always Old Friends' mixes the realm of strummy commentary alongside deliciously melodic writing that ruminates with the power pop playfulness of Jackson Browne and the roll-up your sleeves simplicity of early Springsteen." ~ Glide Magazine
"I'm super excited to announce the release of my new single ‘Always Old Friends,'" said Dana Cooper, Independent Artist. "Haven't we all met a complete stranger and felt an immediate kinship as if we had been friends all our lives? And haven’t most of us lost such a friend only to carry their memory through the rest of our days? Every time I sing this song I think of the enormous loss suffered all around this world in the last year and a half. All those friends waiting for us where the song never ends."
Cooper goes on to say, "I would like to thank all of my ‘Old Friends’ Dave Coleman, Jonell Mosser, David Starr, and my co-writer Robert Weingartz for their amazing contributions to this song… you guys are the best! The uplifting result is a testament to the depth of what friendship and dedication can accomplish.
As a special honor, my ‘Old Friend’ Lyle Lovett has invited me to be a guest on his online show 'In Conversation and Song'… actually, that’s tonight! I hope you all can join us to celebrate the global release of my new single. 'Always Old Friends'."
LYLE LOVETT "IN CONVERSATION AND SONG" with DANA COOPER
Join Tonight's Livestream: Friday, October 22nd @ 9pm EST / 8 pm CST.
You can find out more about the show by visiting. LyleLovett.com
Every time I hear this song I always stop for a moment, I can't help it, the memories they just come. Some happy, and some sad," says Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "Dana has an amazing gift for storytelling and really delivers an outstanding performance on 'Always Old Friends'. This is a song for the ages that easily defines the moment every time Dana performs it. A cool artist and a great song, a melody that will instantly compel beautiful memories from all that hear it."
