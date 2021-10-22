New Marketing Agency Podcast Delivers Incredible Guests and Insights
Agorapulse Releases Season Two of Agency AcceleratedPARIS, FRANCE, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a first successful season delivering actionable advice and tactics for growing marketing agencies, the Agency Accelerated podcast has exploded into its second season with a powerful lineup of well-known guests and amazing experts.
From Guy Kawasaki, author of eleven books and former Chief Evangelist for Apple, to Allen Kay, legendary advertising executive who created such memorable campaigns as, “If You See Something, Say Something,” the show is delivering on its promise to shine a spotlight on interesting and talented people who can help marketing agencies.
“This podcast is a great resource for busy agency owners: practical advice and actionable tips for those in the trenches of agency management,” said D. Morning.
In season one, Agency Accelerated’s host, Stephanie Liu, talked to brands like Microsoft Advertising, Visme, Thinkific and Ecamm. Many of the conversations revolved around ways that marketing agencies could expand and diversify their revenue streams by adding different kinds of services that compliment what they’re already doing.
In fact, in one episode, a guest shared how their community of thousands of brands had tremendous need for professional help and services, but a severe shortage of agencies to call on, creating a tremendous opportunity for experts to step in.
Season two of the show continues with an expert in growing & scaling marketing agencies, Lee Goff, followed by performance coach Jairek Robbins, son of the motivational speaker Tony Robbins. Kelly Noble Mirabella will join the show to help agencies learn more about adding Messenger Marketing services to their client offerings, while Kate Skavish from Wave.video will discuss how to streamline video asset creation.
Emeric Ernoult, CEO of Agorapulse, added the entire purpose of the podcast is to be a resource to digital marketing agencies that goes beyond the normal tactics being shared elsewhere. He said it’s “smart and actionable advice and insights that you won’t find in other podcasts.”
Agency Accelerated is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon.
ABOUT AGENCY ACCELERATED
Agency Accelerated is a marketing agency podcast exploring ways to grow & scale your agency with some of the most trusted brands and experts in the industry. New episodes drop every other week, featuring ad agency veteran Stephanie Liu talking with an incredible guest about how you can diversify client revenue, manage your agency better, or navigate seismic shifts in the marketing industry.
