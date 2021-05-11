Agorapulse Announces Free Masterclass for Marketing Agencies
Agency Summit promises to help digital marketing agencies grow & scale.PARIS, FRANCE, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the proliferation of online events, there are two things that can set an event apart: the opportunities for attendees to engage with each other, and the caliber of their speakers.
Agorapulse has already put together an incredible networking event thanks to the Airmeet platform. Agency Summit includes 1:1 speed networking, virtual table discussions, and conversations around timely and relevant breakout sessions, giving attendees every opportunity to talk with each other and speakers alike.
But unwilling to settle for anything less than spectacular, Agorapulse has added a series of live workshops and Q&A sessions to their summit that rivals that of any other marketing event.
Agency owners and their entire teams can understand:
- How To Build a Scalable Sales System from Lee Goff
- How to Unlock Strategy to Grow from Robert Craven
- How to Gain & Keep Clients With the Two Types of Customer Experience from Jay Baer
- Agency Accelerated - the Keys to Building a Profitable Agency from Jessika Phillips
- How to Streamline Processes & Manage Time from Yvonne Heimann
- How to Deliver Reports & Demonstrate ROI from Christopher Penn
- How to Manage Client Communities from Yhennifer Mendes
- How to Develop Brand Storytelling for Agencies & Clients from Miri Rodriguez
- How to Pitch Prospects & Price Services from Stephanie Liu
Each of these workshops is led by a leader in the digital marketing space who will then open the floor for attendees to ask questions, giving Agency Summit participants an unrivaled opportunity to learn from the best.
The best part of Agency Summit? Agency owners and their teams can take advantage of the event’s incredible value for free. Savvy managers are signing up their teams and blocking off the day to learn and network and level-up their organization. They’ll learn from the best agency coaches and owners in the world, as well as connect with like-minded peers and colleagues.
As a result, Agency Summit is now undoubtedly a masterclass for agency owners.
Agency Summit by Agorapulse (https://social.agorapulse.com/summit) takes place Wednesday, June 23rd and is 100% free. It features over 30 speakers and sessions, including agency experts like Lee Goff, Robert Craven, Jay Baer, Jessika Phillips, Yvonne Heimann, Christopher Penn, Yhennifer Mendes, Miri Rodriguez, Stephanie Liu, Jason Swenk, Mitch Jackson, Anne Popolizio, Payman Taei, Desiree Martinez, Kevin Kwok, Steph Hermanson, Seth Rand, Natchi Lazarus, Kelly Noble Mirabella, Amanda Robinson, Benjamin Dell, Dorien Morin-van Dam & James Tucker, Amanda Sexton, Michaela Underdahl, Annette McDonald, Aurelien Blaha, Chris Rudolph, Inbar Yagur, Sean Scott, Kate Bradley Chernis, Katie Fawkes, Kate Skavish, Martin Waxman, Michael Angiletta & Andrew Miller, and Jody Sutter. It is entirely focused on helping digital marketing agencies grow and scale.
For more information, please reach out to Mike Allton, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Agorapulse, at mike.allton @ agorapulse.com.
Mike Allton
Agorapulse
mike.allton@agorapulse.com
