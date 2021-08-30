Agorapulse Taps Key Strategic Partnerships to Benefit Growing Agencies
Over a dozen solutions join forces to help marketing agencies succeed.PARIS, FRANCE, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in 2020 stalled due to declines in corporate profit and advertising expenditure. Digital agencies, however, continue to be a $20B industry, according to IBISworld. So, agencies face an urgent need to scale and innovate more than ever.
Committed to helping marketing agencies grow and adapt, Agorapulse, a social media management solution based in Paris, continues to implement new features and pricing structures uniquely suited to the needs of agencies managing dozens of client social profiles.
We wanted to do even more.
To thrive today, agencies need to quickly learn how to streamline their processes, scale their sales efforts, and diversify their revenue streams. Knowing that, the Agorapulse team sought out to partner with brands well-positioned to help agencies in those areas.
*Live interview show: Agency Accelerated*
In partnership with Stephanie Liu Marketing and Entrepreneur Books, Agorapulse began airing a new live interview show entitled “Agency Accelerated.” Show guests share their unique perspective on key agency struggles. This quarter’s interview partners include Visme, Thinkific, Supercharge Lab, Ecamm Network, Microsoft Advertising and squarelovin.
*Free “Lunch & Learn” Webinars*
To deliver a more focused training opportunity, Agorapulse partnered with eWebinar in a series of “Lunch & Learn” free webinars. This quarter’s presenting partners include Growth Channel, Content Snare, Catapult, Respona, Digimind, PlayPlay, John Jantsch of Duct Tape Marketing, and Lately along with David Meerman Scott.
Combined, these interviews and webinars are helping agencies to:
- Adopt more advanced sales techniques
- Acquire new kinds of services and revenue streams
- Abandon slow, inefficient processes that often led to unhappy clients
Interested agencies can see what’s on tap at agorapulse.com/calendar.
For more information, please reach out to Mike Allton, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Agorapulse, at mike.allton @ agorapulse.com.
Mike Allton
Agorapulse
+1 6362846564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter