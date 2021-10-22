Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,130 in the last 365 days.

Middle School Student Resources on Agriculture and Environmental Sustainability

The Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council has provided a new “Fuel Up to Play 60 Learning Plan” which offers classroom lessons to help middle school students discover more about staying active and healthy, being mindful, and pitching in to the make the planet greener.

Each set includes lessons, educator resources, and different student activities/assignments, and will:

  • Focus on agriculture and environmental sustainability.
  • Emphasize STEM learning, including Health, Science, Agriculture and SEL (social emotional learning) topics.
  • Align with national standards for grades 6-8 in science, social emotional learning, and health education.
  • Incorporate a high degree of individual goal-setting, responsible decision-making, and mindfulness.

These particular lessons, Farmers Fuel The World, discuss agricultural-related careers, environmental stewardship and sustainable food systems.

For more information, please contact: Catherine Hoffman, School Programs Manager, Maine Dairy & Nutrition Council / Maine Dairy Promotion Board, catherine@drinkmainemilk.org or 207-287-3621

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Middle School Student Resources on Agriculture and Environmental Sustainability

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.