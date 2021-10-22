Nutritionists at the Villas of Manalapan, N.J., Shine Spotlight on Autumn’s Superfoods
Independent-living, assisted-living senior community near Staten Island points to health benefits of eight tasty fall foodsSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritionists at the Villas of Manalapan, N.J., suggest that you celebrate autumn by enjoying delicious and nutritious foods that are in season.
Fall’s superfoods are either hitting their peak in the garden – and therefore at peak nutritiousness – or can easily be found at your local farmers market or grocery store, according to food experts at the luxurious independent- and assisted-living senior community near Staten Island.
Nutritionists at the resort-like apartment community say now is a good time to incorporate a few of the season’s delights into your meals. Some can combine well together, such as veggie soup with parsnips, rutabaga, and turnips; an apple and sweet potato casserole; a salad with shaved Brussels sprouts and pear, as well as others.
Wellness professionals at the Villas suggest getting acquainted with the foods of autumn and their health benefits, such as the following eight tempting delights:
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
These cruciferous vegetables are rich in fiber, vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, potassium, iron, and many more. They combine well with tangy and savory sauces, or prepared simply with some oil and salt. Try roasting or sautéing, or shaving them raw into a salad.
PEARS
We mostly think of eating pears raw – but consider poaching or baking pears this season. Pears contain a lot of vitamin C – mostly in the skin – and are a rich source of fiber, antioxidants, minerals (copper and potassium), and vitamins (folate and niacin).
PARSNIPS
These root vegetables are similar to carrots, but with a lighter, nuttier flavor. They contain many nutrients, such as potassium, folate, vitamin C, fiber, and more.
APPLES
Try these sweet or tart – raw, or baked. Try to eat the skin as well, as it contains a majority of the fruit’s vitamin C and phytonutrients. The entire fruit is rich in fiber and antioxidants.
RUTABAGA
This root vegetable is a cross between a turnip and a cabbage. They are delicious added to soups and casseroles, or roasted. These are also a great source of fiber and vitamin C.
PUMPKIN
A winter squash, pumpkin makes great dessert foods – and savory dishes, too. Some of its many healthy compounds include potassium, fiber, and B vitamins.
TURNIPS
This root vegetable is similar to radishes and cabbage. You can also eat the turnip leaves, which are rich in vitamins A, K, and folate. The root is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and other phytonutrients.
CAULIFLOWER
Although it is white, this cruciferous veggie is rich in phytonutrients. It is very versatile and can be eaten simply (chopped and steamed); used as rice substitute; blended into a “mash,” and even fashioned into a pizza crust.
