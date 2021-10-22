American Association of Dental Boards' Citizen of the Year 2021 Awardee
The AADB is proud to announce Sherry S. Campbell, RDH, CDHC as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Citizen of the Year award.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) is proud to announce Sherry S. Campbell, RDH, CDHC as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Citizen of the Year award. Ms. Campbell will be presented this award during the AADB’s 138th Annual Meeting on October 31st, which will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
“Sherry is most deserving of this award. She has been a dedicated AADB member who has helped guide our organization over the years. Her commitment has not gone unnoticed” said Laura Richoux, RDH, Chair of the Award Selection Committee.
The Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an AADB member who has made significant contributions to the dental profession in general and the dental examining community in particular.
“Thank you for this prestigious award. I am still in awe.'', said Campbell.
Ms. Campbell is currently working as a CDHC for UAB School of Dentistry in Birmingham, Alabama. In her role, she is the Program Coordinator for community outreach and D4 student rotations within the Pediatric Department of the school. She enjoys the teaching and managing aspect with future dentists and providing their communities with oral health awareness and follow-up care.
Ms. Campbell is the past Vice President and Hygiene Board Member for the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama. She was elected to the Board in 2015 and served until 2020. She was elected and served as the Vice President from 2019-2020. The Dental Board is a regulatory state licensing board, which is responsible for licensure, monitoring, and ensuring the safe practice of dentists and dental hygienists of Alabama. She was an advocate and led the way for hygienists to be allowed to administer local anesthesia.
She is an active member in many dental organizations such as the AADB, OHCA, State and National Opioid Crisis Collaborations and serves on various committees within these organizations. She has had membership affiliations with the ADHA and ALDHA. She is currently a Dental Hygiene Examiner for CITA and has been since 2006, and has served as a Board member for them during her time on the Alabama Dental Board. In addition to being an Examiner for CITA, she has served as an Examiner and been on various hygiene committees for SRTA and CRDTS over the years. Sherry is always ready to be a lecturer or presenter upon request.
Ms. Campbell continues to be passionate within the profession of dentistry and is always ready to jump in and be actively involved when the opportunity arises. Dr. Robert Zena applauds Ms. Campbell’s work ethic noting “during my Presidency there are a few select members who stepped forward and came ready to help and offer solutions.” He continues “one of those members stands out in my mind as outstanding.” President Zena states “I’m proud to announce Sherry Campbell, RDH as the recipient of this year’s Citizen of the Year award.”
Tonia Socha-Mower
American Association of Dental Boards
tsochamower@dentalboards.org
