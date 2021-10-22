Quantum Assurance International Announces New Director of Agency Deployment, Thomas Couture
Thomas Couture's new role as Director of Agency Deployment centers around spreading the vision and the mission of Quantum’s Agency Ownership Opportunity.
It excites me to have the honor of building, coaching, mentoring, and managing a team of professionals who are committed to excellence in guiding modern insurance agents.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, Texas: Quantum Assurance International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Thomas (Tommy) Couture has taken on a new executive role as their Director of Agency Deployment. Tommy’s new role as Director of Agency Deployment centers around spreading the vision and the mission of Quantum’s Agency Ownership Opportunity. He has built an amazing team of Quantum Connectors, Solution Seekers, and Agency Deployment Leaders to better serve those individuals looking to break into the independent agency distribution channel using Quantum’s unique growth strategy. This powerful team is specifically designed to investigate individuals wants, needs, and desires and to properly advise them on the best Agency Ownership package that helps achieve their goals, not only in business but also in life!
Tommy has personally consulted and trained hundreds of sales professionals with a focus on streamlined processes, human potential, and overall achievement. His experience includes being a Founder/Equity Partner, Director of Business Development, Executive Vice President, and Managing Partner of Sales with leading sales to over $40 million. He is also a two-time Inc. 500 business owner/entrepreneur winner specializing in multiple industries as well as Insurance SAS Business Model Scalability for over 10+ years.
“I decided to join Quantum because I previously Co-Founded a company that had a similar goal to support the independent insurance agent with a proven strategy to help them compete against the captives and the direct writers of the world in their local and regional markets. That company stood up for the independent insurance distribution channel and that’s exactly what Quantum does for their agents every single day!”, says Tommy Couture, Director of Agency Deployment at Quantum Assurance. “It excites me to have the honor of building, coaching, mentoring, and managing a team of professionals who are committed to excellence in guiding modern insurance agents through all the unique benefits of being a Quantum agent. We all have a similar passion for changing the insurance landscape in a positive way for the future!“
“I am excited to have Thomas Couture on the Quantum team. With his previous experience building organizations that support independent agents, Thomas is uniquely skilled to help agents plant their feet in the independent industry. Quantum is accelerating its agency growth strategy over the ensuing years and Thomas will be integral in helping thousands of agencies join the industry. As the leader of our Agency Deployment team, Thomas works hands on to coach his team members to understand the problems agents face while communicating vision and opportunity through the solutions we provide. Thomas is an incredible asset to the team and we are all excited to have him on board!” – Justin, Eggar, CEO at Quantum Assurance.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
