Repair Work, Reseeding Complete on Massive Mason County Slide

CHARLESTON, WV – All road and landscape work is complete on a massive slide that closed part of WV 2 in northern Mason County in July. Heavy rains caused the hillside to collapse along WV 2 in early July, just south of the Mason-Jackson County line. The massive slide sent thousands of cubic yards of earth and part of WV 2 tumbling into the valley below. West Virginia Division of Highways drew up emergency plans to shore up the hillside and replace the missing section of roadway. Contractors installed soil nails – long steel bolts driven deep into the hillside – to stop the hillside from slipping further, then sprayed concrete to help hold the soil nails in place. Contractors then built a block retaining wall and backfilled the area with rock to support the new roadway. WVDOH crews did the earthwork at the site while contractors shored up the hillside. Repair work required closing WV 2 during daylight hours for several days. “Fortunately, the work went smoothly, and they were able to finish up a few days sooner than expected,” said WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth, P.E. DOH and contractors were able to reopen both lanes of WV 2 to traffic quickly, with site work finished in August. The hillside has been completely reseeded and guardrails installed at the site. Total cost of the emergency repair project was about $440,000.​