DruvStar Granted Licenses to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Washington State Gaming Operations
Two gaming related licenses, allow DruvStar to offer cybersecurity services across all areas of the Washington gaming market.
Thanks to these approvals, DruvStar is now able to provide an additional level of protection by securing the technological environments in which they play.”OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, an award-winning cybersecurity provider with a key focus on the Tribal and Gaming segments announced the expansion of their services into the Washington gaming market. After working closely with the Washington State Gambling Commission, two key licenses were awarded to the company:
The Gaming Service Supplier License is a baseline to allow well-respected cybersecurity companies to provide their services to gaming providers in Washington State. For DruvStar, these services include assessment and protection services such as penetration testing, vulnerability discovery, and US-based SOC-as-a-service.
The Mid-Level Sports Wagering Vendor license is a new licensing requirement by the Washington regulators, which allows companies to provide services to sports wagering deployments. 2021 marks the first year that sports wagering is allowed in Washington State, and since all wagering must happen through local tribal casinos, the casinos are quickly signing up partnerships to provide betting services to their patrons. DruvStar is now positioned to provide cybersecurity monitoring, detection, and testing to operators moving into the exciting and growing sports betting market.
“Regulator bodies around the country provide a critical role in ensuring that players enjoy a safe and consistent gaming and betting experience,” stated Spencer Fairbairn, DruvStar’s General Manager. “Thanks to these approvals, DruvStar is now able to provide an additional level of protection by securing the technological environments in which they play.”
