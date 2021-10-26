Temos’ Accreditation Programs Approved by MHTC
Temos’ IEEA accredited programs now available to Malaysian hospitals & clinics
"Malaysian healthcare providers should be most interested in Temos' 3-for-1 accreditation offer".”BERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, October 26, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (Tem0s) is pleased to announce that the Board of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) has added Temos programs to its list of approved accreditation organizations, opening the door for Malaysian providers to access Temos’ 3-for-1 accreditation offer.
— Dr. Claudia Mika, Temos CEO
MHTC facilitates and promotes the healthcare travel industry of Malaysia by coordinating industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships, at home and abroad. Its members are private hospitals and clinics that have demonstrated the highest quality of clinical and nonclinical services for domestic and international patients. To preserve high standards for Malaysia as a medical and dental tourism destination, MHTC regulates which international accreditation services are accepted for its members. Temos’ IEE accredited programs for hospitals and dental practices, clinics, and hospitals are now approved for its members to select.
According to Dr. Claudia Mika, Temos Founder and CEO, “Our long-standing excellent relationship with MHTC supports its approach to maintaining Malaysia as a high-quality destination for outstanding clinical and patient experience services. We look forward to working with Malaysian hospitals and clinics that want to pursue their journeys to continued improvement by joining with Temos. Our Regional office in Malaysia, led by Dr. Jillian Yeoh, is ready to work closely with MHTC members to deliver Temos’ excellent customer service and assist them along the accreditation path”.
MHTC members will be most interested in Temos’ “Excellence in Medical/Dental Tourism” accreditation programs for hospitals and dental providers. Successful completion of the “Excellence” program includes accreditation in its “Quality in Medical/Dental Care” – a 2-for-1 benefit. All Temos accredited hospitals and clinics receive an additional seal as a “Preferred Partner” of The Diplomatic Council, a potential 3-for-1 benefit.
A unique added value for all Temos accredited partners is participation in the Temos Alliance, a business development network of organizations to work with hospitals, clinics, and facilitators to grow their businesses and brands. A key member of the Temos Alliance is The Diplomatic Council. Accredited clients automatically receive an exclusive benefit and become “Preferred Providers” to The Diplomatic Council and their members. This service is provided free to charge to Temos clients who can then proudly display the Temos accreditation seal or seals plus the “Preferred Provider” seal.
Malaysian providers can contact Dr. Jillian Yeoh, Temos’ Malaysia Regional Office Director, at jillian@temos-worldwide.com, Mobile: +60 123 949 123 for more information.
About Temos:
About Temos International Healthcare Accreditation: Temos is the first international accreditation organization that included standards specifically for international patient management, also known as medical tourists, while its accreditation programs benefit all patients. It continues to raise the requirements for accreditation, adding value for its clients, their patients, and the governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, and other businesses that rely upon Temos quality.
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals, ambulatory care/outpatient services, cosmetic surgery clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, eye care clinics, and community pharmacies as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”). For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Baerbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 42648 0, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
Barbel Prokop
Temos
+49 2204 42648
b.prokop@temos-international.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn