October 22, 2021 – Texas Unemployment Rate Falls to 5.9 Percent in August

Date: October 22, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

State adds 95,800 jobs over the month

AUSTIN – In September, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from August 2021. Texas added 95,800 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 16 of the last 17 months. Texas added a total of 711,500 jobs since September 2020.

“The improvement we see in the unemployment rate this month continues the trend we’ve experienced the last six months,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Businesses in Texas continue to create jobs, which creates career opportunities for Texans.”

In September, the Leisure and Hospitality industry gained 31,900 jobs over the month. Trade, Transportation and Utilities added 16,700 positions. Also of note, Professional and Business Services added 16,400 jobs.

“From rural Texas towns to our big cities, job opportunities continue to grow for Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “ TWC has programs to help Texans in all areas of the state and all career levels, from scholarships for childcare to job training, with the goal of providing a path to upward mobility for all.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded September’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.5 percent and Abilene, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock MSAs each at 3.9 percent.

“Each month, we see more employers relocating their operations to the great state of Texas, creating new jobs, careers and opportunities for all,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “To assist these new Texas employers, TWC is committed to offering a number of programs that will help grow, thrive, and sustain their businesses here in Texas.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) September 2021 August 2021 September 2020 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 161,392.0 154,026.0 7,366.0 4.6 161,788.0 153,232.0 8,556.0 5.3 160,073.0 147,796.0 12,277.0 7.7 Texas 14,254.4 13,549.2 705.2 4.9 14,191.3 13,432.9 758.3 5.3 13,993.8 12,877.4 1,116.4 8.0 Abilene 81.3 78.1 3.2 3.9 80.2 76.8 3.3 4.1 78.3 73.8 4.4 5.7 Amarillo 135.6 131.0 4.6 3.4 135.1 130.3 4.9 3.6 131.9 125.7 6.2 4.7 Austin-Round Rock 1,306.2 1,260.3 46.0 3.5 1,294.2 1,245.6 48.6 3.8 1,245.7 1,168.7 77.0 6.2 Beaumont-Port Arthur 173.5 159.7 13.9 8.0 173.5 158.3 15.2 8.8 171.0 150.6 20.4 11.9 Brownsville-Harlingen 170.1 157.7 12.4 7.3 170.2 156.9 13.3 7.8 168.9 151.5 17.4 10.3 College Station-Bryan 132.9 127.8 5.2 3.9 128.9 123.5 5.5 4.2 132.0 124.8 7.3 5.5 Corpus Christi 204.3 191.3 13.0 6.4 203.4 189.6 13.8 6.8 202.0 182.7 19.3 9.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 4,107.9 3,927.5 180.3 4.4 4,091.3 3,898.4 192.9 4.7 3,995.4 3,708.5 286.9 7.2 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,775.1 2,654.5 120.6 4.3 2,773.8 2,645.0 128.7 4.6 2,698.8 2,506.3 192.5 7.1 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,332.8 1,273.0 59.8 4.5 1,317.6 1,253.4 64.1 4.9 1,296.7 1,202.3 94.4 7.3 El Paso 369.3 349.4 19.8 5.4 366.9 345.7 21.1 5.8 367.0 336.9 30.1 8.2 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,443.7 3,252.7 191.0 5.5 3,431.6 3,222.3 209.4 6.1 3,396.4 3,077.4 319.0 9.4 Killeen-Temple 181.0 171.8 9.2 5.1 180.8 171.1 9.7 5.4 178.3 165.8 12.5 7.0 Laredo 116.4 110.1 6.3 5.4 116.5 109.8 6.7 5.8 115.8 105.3 10.5 9.0 Longview 97.2 91.9 5.3 5.5 97.1 91.4 5.7 5.8 95.9 87.7 8.2 8.6 Lubbock 166.0 159.5 6.5 3.9 165.4 158.3 7.1 4.3 162.6 153.2 9.4 5.8 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 367.1 337.6 29.5 8.0 366.3 333.9 32.4 8.8 360.7 317.1 43.6 12.1 Midland 100.0 95.1 4.9 4.9 99.2 94.0 5.2 5.3 97.5 88.0 9.6 9.8 Odessa 78.8 73.2 5.6 7.1 78.6 72.6 6.0 7.6 81.2 70.2 11.0 13.5 San Angelo 54.6 52.2 2.4 4.4 54.5 52.0 2.5 4.5 54.4 50.8 3.6 6.6 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,233.5 1,178.1 55.4 4.5 1,221.6 1,162.5 59.1 4.8 1,203.7 1,114.0 89.7 7.4 Sherman-Denison 66.3 63.6 2.7 4.1 66.5 63.7 2.8 4.2 64.7 60.9 3.8 5.8 Texarkana 63.3 60.3 2.9 4.6 63.1 59.8 3.2 5.1 63.2 58.9 4.3 6.8 Tyler 114.2 109.2 5.0 4.4 113.4 108.1 5.3 4.7 108.9 101.5 7.4 6.8 Victoria 44.4 41.9 2.5 5.7 44.0 41.3 2.6 6.0 44.4 40.6 3.8 8.6 Waco 131.0 125.4 5.6 4.3 131.9 125.9 6.0 4.6 128.2 120.3 7.9 6.1 Wichita Falls 65.2 62.3 2.9 4.4 65.2 62.1 3.1 4.7 63.9 59.5 4.4 6.9

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Sep 2021* Aug 2020 Sep 2020 Aug'21 to Sep '21 Sep'20 to Sep '21 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 12,857,300 12,761,500 112,145,800 95,800 0.8 711,500 5.9 Total Private 10,862,800 10,777,500 10,168,300 85,300 0.8 694,500 6.8 Goods Producing 1,816,100 1,799,500 1,737,900 16,600 0.9 78,200 4.5 Mining and Logging 197,000 194,000 169,500 3,000 1.5 27,500 16.2 Construction 732,700 716,300 716,300 8,900 1.2 16,400 2.3 Manufacturing 886,400 881,700 852,100 4,700 0.5 34,300 4.0 Service Providing 11,041,200 10,962,000 10,407,900 79,200 0.7 633,300 6.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,601,500 2,584,800 2,477,500 16,700 0.6 124,000 5.0 Information 206,500 206,700 196,800 -200 -0.1 9,700 4.9 Financial Activities 832,900 831,200 800,400 1,700 0.2 32,500 4.1 Professional and Business Services 1,921,300 1,904,900 1,739,200 16,400 0.9 182,100 10.5 Education and Health Services 1,744,200 1,743,000 1,677,200 1,200 0.1 67,000 4.0 Leisure and Hospitality 1,321,500 1,289,600 1,150,700 31,900 2.5 170,800 14.8 Other Services 418,800 417,800 388,600 1,000 0.2 30,200 7.8 Government 1,994,500 1,984,000 1,977,500 10,500 0.5 17,000 0.9

###mmh