Coldwell Banker Elite Announces Conor Breen as New Managing Broker

Coldwell Banker Elite appoints a new leader for the Spotsylvania branch.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of leadership as the Director of Business Development, Coldwell Banker Elite is proud to announce Conor Breen as the new Managing Broker for the Spotsylvania office. Conor Breen brings ten years of real estate industry experience with him into his new role.

Conor has served as the Director of Business Development over the past 5 years, winning the Cartus Broker Services Platinum Award each year. Platinum is the coveted award for the highest level of excellence in relocation services. Conor will be leading a group of highly successful agents in our Spotsylvania branch. He has completed national broker management programs, agent coaching, and leadership development training through the National Association of Realtors and Coldwell Banker.

As the industry evolves, Coldwell Banker Elite recognizes the need for talented leaders with the knowledge and ability to pivot with the trends. “Conor is well-positioned to provide the strategic leadership needed to drive growth in the Spotsylvania office. With his creativity and problem-solving skills, he will be able to address the shifting needs of our clients and real estate professionals.”, says President Kevin Breen.

The role of the Managing Broker is to facilitate growth through recruitment and professional development. Executive Vice President Matthew Rathbun says, “A leader with a strong track record of success is crucial in this role. Conor is the ideal candidate to implement Coldwell Banker Elite’s best-in-class education, technology, and development training.”

Conor Breen holds a BSBA in Marketing from Christopher Newport University. As a seasoned leader in real estate, he is poised to lead this office to new heights.


About Coldwell Banker Elite
Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia with 9 offices around the Northern Virginia region. Family-owned and operated since 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite’s creative marketing, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to quality and unmatched service have helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management, and relocation services. Each office is independently owned and operated.
