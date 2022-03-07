COLDWELL BANKER ELITE EARNS PLATINUM AWARD FROM REALOGY LEADS GROUP
Realogy Leads Group has recognized Coldwell Banker Elite as the distinctive winner of the Platinum Award for outstanding performance.STAFFORD, VA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker Elite has been recognized by Realogy Leads Group as the distinctive winner of the Platinum Award for outstanding performance. The award will be celebrated at the annual Realogy Advantage Network LEAD 2022 conference, held this year in Florida April 4-6.
Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting referrals to its affiliated brokers and agents in the Realogy Advantage Network of which Coldwell Banker Elite is a member.
Platinum is presented annually to brokers in the Realogy Advantage Network. Award criteria are based on a variety of performance metrics, including lead conversion and guiding consumers on the purchase or sale of their homes.
“2021 was a remarkable year for our industry, so earning this distinction is a real accomplishment for the Coldwell Banker Elite team,” said Robert Way, Senior Vice President of Realogy Leads Group. “Achieving Platinum status recognizes the exceptional service that Coldwell Banker Elite delivers to their customers.”
I am delighted that we have been recognized by Realogy Leads Group. This award reflects our team’s dedication and commitment to our customers in an extremely challenging environment this past year. We are proud to have earned this honor and motivated to continue guiding home buyers and sellers through the most important transactions of their life,” said Kevin Breen, President of Coldwell Banker Elite.
About the Realogy Advantage Network
The Realogy Advantage Network helps clients and customers realize their true real estate advantage by recruiting nationwide high-performance network of brokers and agents, recognized for exceptional customer service, from some of the most recognizable names in real estate.
About Realogy Leads Group
Realogy Leads Group is focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting referrals to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across some of the most recognized brands in real estate. Realogy Leads Group oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life.
About Coldwell Banker Elite
Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia with nine offices around the Northern Virginia region. Founded in 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite’s creative marketing, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to quality and unmatched service have helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management, and relocation services. Each office is independently owned and operated.
