Coldwell Banker Elite Announces Cindy Neumer as New Branch Leader
Coldwell Banker Elite appoints new leader for King George and Colonial Beach offices.
Cindy's experience and success in the commercial lending industry before entering real estate and her notable success as an agent have equipped her to lead our agents to their greatest success.”STAFFORD, VA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker Elite, Virginia's top Coldwell Banker affiliate, is proud to announce Cindy Neumer as Branch Leader for King George and Colonial Beach locations. Cindy brings extensive real estate expertise to the role with eight years of real estate experience and thirty years in commercial banking.
— Matthew Rathbun, Executive Vice President
Cindy has represented real estate clients in new home construction, waterfront, investor sales, real estate development, and property management. Her management and operations experience in the financial industry positions her well in this new leadership role.
"I couldn't be prouder to return to the brokerage and join such a successful leadership team. My mission is to provide professional and excellent services and support to each agent and office while increasing the growth and overall profitability of King George and Colonial Beach Offices.", said Neumer. Her strong background in real estate, management, sales, and commitment to the community is the perfect fit for the needs of our agents.
Navigating today's shifting market conditions means an agile leadership team with extensive experience that can pivot with the growing needs of our clients and agents. "We are excited to have Cindy join our leadership team. Cindy's experience and success in the commercial lending industry before entering real estate and her notable success as an agent have equipped her to lead our agents to their greatest success. We know that our clients will benefit from coaching and mentoring that Cindy will be investing into the agents." says Executive Vice President Matthew Rathbun.
President Kevin Breen says, "An experienced leader with a strong track record of success is crucial. Cindy's expertise and in-depth understanding of the industry make her the ideal candidate to implement Coldwell Banker Elite's best in class education, technology, and development training for our King George and Colonial Beach locations." The role of the Branch Leader is to facilitate growth through recruitment and professional development. Coldwell Banker Elite is well-positioned to provide the technology and education needed to deliver exceptional service.
Cindy Neumer holds a BS in Business Management and has lived in the area for almost 30 years.
About Coldwell Banker Elite
Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia, with nine offices around the Northern Virginia region. Family-owned and operated since 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite's creative marketing, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to quality and unmatched service have helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management, and relocation services. Each office is independently owned and operated.
