Amlogic Powers Sky Glass RDK TV
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amlogic announced that their chipset is at the heart of Sky Glass. Amlogic is well known as a world leader in chipsets for high end consumer products. The new streaming TV from Sky is based on Amlogic T962 series of chipsets, with Amlogic’s Hybrid RDK driver platform. This enables the TV to run all common OTT streaming applications as well as handle over the air DVB-T2 television signals and Pay-TV.
The T962 series is a family of high-end TV chipsets that support 4K and with significant AI capabilities.
Sky Glass is the newly released streaming TV with Sky inside and everything integrated. Built on over 30 years of understanding what customers want, it is a TV that only Sky could make. For the first time in the UK, consumers can now get Sky TV over Wi-Fi, with no satellite dish, no box and no fuss. Simply plug, pair and play to enjoy stunning screen quality and cinematic sound. Everything customers need is built in, and with incredible voice search Sky Glass makes it simple for customers to find and watch the TV they love.
Trevor Neal, Vice President of Amlogic said “This is an important project for Amlogic as it showcases the high performance T962 TV chipset running RDK software. We are proud to be part of this project as it represents a real turning point in the industry.”
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world-leading, fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chips (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu, Hefei, Nanjing, Qingdao, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan.
Visit Amlogic online at http://www.amlogic.com.
Marcom
The T962 series is a family of high-end TV chipsets that support 4K and with significant AI capabilities.
Sky Glass is the newly released streaming TV with Sky inside and everything integrated. Built on over 30 years of understanding what customers want, it is a TV that only Sky could make. For the first time in the UK, consumers can now get Sky TV over Wi-Fi, with no satellite dish, no box and no fuss. Simply plug, pair and play to enjoy stunning screen quality and cinematic sound. Everything customers need is built in, and with incredible voice search Sky Glass makes it simple for customers to find and watch the TV they love.
Trevor Neal, Vice President of Amlogic said “This is an important project for Amlogic as it showcases the high performance T962 TV chipset running RDK software. We are proud to be part of this project as it represents a real turning point in the industry.”
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world-leading, fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chips (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu, Hefei, Nanjing, Qingdao, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan.
Visit Amlogic online at http://www.amlogic.com.
Marcom
Amlogic
email us here