PALTOWN LAUNCHES PRECISION MEDICINE LEARNING CENTER FOR COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENTS
NEW LEARNING CENTER PROVIDES EXPANDED TOOLS FOR PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERSRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PALTOWN LAUNCHES PRECISION MEDICINE LEARNING CENTER FOR CRC PATIENTS
New Center In COLONTOWN University Highlights Emerging Platforms and Technology in Precision Medicine
A new Learning Center focused on Precision Medicine marks the latest expansion of the innovative COLONTOWN University learning platform, which gives colorectal cancer patients and caregivers access to the latest information and educational resources to support different aspects of the cancer journey.
The Precision Medicine Learning Center, (https://ctownuni.colontown.org/share/zhuet8n-eylOI4Hc?utm_source=manual) launched in partnership with xCures, is the fourth learning center on the novel educational platform available to all CRC patients and caregivers. Other Learning Centers including a Diagnostic and Surveillance Testing Center, a Clinical Trials Center and a Lecture Hall with talks from leading clinicians, are available and accessible to anyone seeking information about various testing and clinical trial options.
“There is a lot of confusion around what precision medicine is and when it’s used,” according to Susan Wysoki, Interim Executive Director of PALTOWN Development Foundation. “We are excited to shine a light on this dynamic field so patients can be better informed about their own care and treatment.”
“We are thrilled to partner with PALTOWN to support CRC patients and caregivers,” said Mika Newton, xCures CEO. “Access to education on the use of precision medicine has a direct impact on patient outcomes, and we’re honored to help advance its role through innovative patient-driven learning platforms like COLONTOWN University.”
About PALTOWN
PALTOWN is a 501(c)3 dedicated to addressing information needs and social isolation through training, technology, and purpose-driven community leadership. The Paltown Development Foundation is committed to expanding the unique model of online peer-to-peer health communities to provide hope and empowerment to patient leaders in the CRC space and across other disease states. COLONTOWN, founded in 2011 by a stage III CRC patient, is the first disease community under the umbrella of PALTOWN.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted oncology platform that connects patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit www.xcures.com or contact info@xcures.com
