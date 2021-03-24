PALTOWN Teams up With Guardant Health
PALTOWN Development Foundation today announced it will be joining forces with Guardant Health to raise awareness of the importance of complete biomarker testing, which may help more than 60% of advanced colorectal cancer patients identify more effective treatment.
Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, is teaming up with patient advocacy groups like PALTOWN and its flagship CRC peer to peer community COLONTOWN, of 5,700 patients and caregivers, to expand the Clear Your View initiative. The campaign, now in its second year, is expanding its focus to colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death and the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. Clear Your View encourages oncologists to “stop, test, and wait” for complete biomarker testing results before starting first-line treatment. Complete biomarker testing plays an important role in guiding initial treatment decisions for newly diagnosed advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.
“We are excited to help our advanced patients learn more about personalized biomarker testing that may guide treatment decisions and improve outcomes,” said Susan Wysoki, Interim Executive Director of PALTOWN Development Foundation. “We are proud to stand with other CRC advocacy groups to support these potentially lifesaving treatments.”
“Incredible progress has been made in personalized treatments for advanced colorectal cancer, including not only medicines in clinical trials, but available FDA-approved medicines, yet too many patients are missing out on these potentially life-changing treatments due to suboptimal biomarker testing rates,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “Additionally, many patients are being treated with potentially less efficacious treatments. Through the expansion of the Clear Your View initiative, we join the colorectal cancer community in urging wider adoption of complete biomarker testing to help ensure the best treatments for all patients suffering from advanced cancer.”
The Clear Your View campaign is being delivered to oncologists nationwide. To learn more about the campaign and the importance of complete biomarker testing for all advanced NSCLC and CRC patients, visit: clearyourview.org.
About PALTOWN
PALTOWN currently supports over 5600 patients and caregivers in its exclusive online community COLONTOWN, a unique model of patient-led empowerment, with over 120 private “neighborhoods” for patients and caregivers to gain the emotional and psychosocial support they need, as well as the latest science-based data to inform their care and treatment. For more information, visit: paltown.org.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.
