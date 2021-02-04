PALTOWN/COLONTOWN Supports World Cancer Day 2021
Global Initiative Highlights Need for Equal Access to Cancer Care and PreventionRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PALTOWN/COLONTOWN COMMUNITY SUPPORTS WORLD CANCER DAY
Global Initiative Highlights Need for Equal Access to Cancer Care and Prevention
Promoting the theme “I Am and I Will”, the PALTOWN Development Foundation and its online community COLONTOWN, home to over 5,500 CRC patients and caregivers, today announced support for World Cancer Day.
World Cancer Day is the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The goal of the worldwide program is to increase awareness, improve education and catalyze personal, collective, and government action. Through collective action, global citizens can work together to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equal for all - no matter who you are or where you live.
“The COLONTOWN family supports the idea that each of us has a responsibility, as individuals, as patients, and as citizens of the world, to help reduce the number of premature deaths from all cancers,” noted Lindsey Musick, COLONTOWN’s Mayor. “We recognize the unique disparity that exists in colorectal cancer and the role we all play in reducing the impact of cancer globally.”
This year's World Cancer Day's theme, 'I Am and I Will', is all about the individual commitment to act. In honor of that commitment, COLONTOWN members will share their personal stories and encourage others to take action and support patient education initiatives through the PALTOWN Development Foundation.
Created in 2000, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for people everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of the greatest disease challenges in history: Cancer.
Each year, hundreds of activities and events take place in every corner of the world, gathering communities, organizations, and individuals in schools, businesses, hospitals, marketplaces, parks, community halls, and places of worship.
Through positive action around the world, the target of the UICC is to reduce the number of premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030.
COLONTOWN and PALTOWN join the UICC on February 4, to speak out and stand up for a cancer-free world. PALTOWN and COLONTOWN are here for you on #WorldCancerDay and every day. We focus on community, education, and science so that you can say "#IAmAndIWill have hope!" You can support our patient-powered community at https://colontown.org/support/ and https://paltown.org/donate/
COLONTOWN, founded in 2010 by Erika Hanson Brown, a stage III CRC patient, is the first patient-powered disease-specific community under the umbrella of the PALTOWN Development Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to addressing information needs and social isolation through training, technology, and purpose-driven community leadership. PALTOWN is committed to expanding its unique model of online peer-to-peer health communities to provide hope and empowerment to patient leaders in the CRC space and across other disease states.
Contacts
Susan Wysoki
Interim Executive Director
PALTOWN Development Foundation
M: 804-221-7084
swysoki@paltown.org
Susan Wysoki
PALTOWN Development Foundation
+1 8042217084
email us here