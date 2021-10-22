VARStreet Inc. announces integration with Zoho Books
The VARStreet and Zoho Books integration will allow the VARs to manage their business operations more efficiently.
Zoho Books is a well-known brand across the globe and this integration will help VARStreet to increase its customer reach.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a renowned business management software for IT and office supplies VARs (or value-added resellers) in the United States and Canada. With over 25,000 VAR users to date, VARStreet’s platform offers advanced sales quotation software, B2B eCommerce builder, CRM, and procurement solution. VARStreet’s platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, Supplies Network, etc to access their product catalog.
Zoho Books is a part of the global Zoho Corporation offering online accounting software for businesses of all sizes and helps them automate their business operations.
The recent two-way integration between VARStreet and Zoho Books would allow the VARStreet users to send customer and contact information to Zoho Books and vice versa. All sales quotations or estimates created on VARStreet’s platform can be pushed to Zoho Books in just a few clicks. Users can also send the details of the confirmed cart along with product information to Zoho Books. VARStreet will also be able to manage their sales orders easily by sending the order number to Zoho Books.
On the other side, all the customer information including the contact information and multiple customer addresses can be sent to VARStreet’s platform from Zoho Books. Users will be able to manage their product catalog from VARStreet on Zoho Books.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “Zoho Books is a well-known brand across the globe and this integration will help VARStreet to increase their customer reach.” He further added, “VARStreet is expanding its integration touchpoints with multiple software solutions across the globe which would allow the platform users to manage most part of their business operations within a tightly integrated system.”
VARStreet Inc. announced its platform integration with Netsuite, SAP Business One, Microsoft AX, Microsft Dynamics 360, Avalara, and others earlier this year.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and B2B eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
