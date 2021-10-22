Submit Release
VIDEO: Recognition of National School Lunch Week

In recognition of National School Lunch Week last week, US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona extend their thanks to school nutrition professionals for their commitment to ensuring children are well-nourished and ready to succeed in school.

Share your thanks with school nutrition professionals at your school with free Stronger with School Meals digital thank you cards.

