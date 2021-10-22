Get Ready for International ShakeOut Day

All hazards planning includes practicing for an earthquake (even here in Maine!), and being prepared for the possibility of an earthquake should be part of every school’s Emergency Operations Procedure (EOP).

National resource, Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills provides schools, school districts, institutions of higher education, and entire communities an opportunity to practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On; enhance their preparedness capacity for earthquakes; and identify strengths and weaknesses in their emergency operations plan (EOP).

You are invited to participate on any date, at any time, and in any setting, including virtually. Join the REMS TA Center, Southern California Earthquake Center, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Geological Survey, National Science Foundation, and many other partners around the country in this annual event.

Last year, more than 10 million people participated from K-12 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities.

Use the following resources from the REMS TA Center and Southern California Earthquake Center to help you plan your drill:

Consider how your planning team can review, revise, and enhance your Earthquake Annex after the ShakeOut and throughout the year.

Additional Earthquake Annex development resources are listed below.

For more Emergency Preparedness resources and planning for Maine schools, reach out to the Maine School Safety Center.