Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Size And Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary medical equipment market is expected to grow from $1.77 billion in 2020 to $2.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The veterinary medical equipment market is expected to reach $2.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Increased standards of living and strengthened middle class will further drive the demand for improved nutrition, particularly animal protein, and increase focus on food quality and safety, supporting the growth of the animal medicine market in terms of feed additives. Thus, economy growth is expected to drive this market.

The veterinary medical equipment market consists of sales of veterinary medical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce veterinary medical equipment used in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of medical conditions in animals. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, veterinary telemetry services and others.

Advances in diagnostic tools have improved veterinary services. Equipment such as portable x-ray and portable ultrasound scanners have increased the efficiency of veterinary treatment (especially in emergencies due to injury) for all equine/large animal, companions, exotic and mixed animal practices. For example, Wristscan V9, a diagnostic device, is being used for pregnancy tests for animals. Also, the Alivecor app integrated with iPhone is used to perform electro cardiograms in animals for cardiologist review.

By Type: Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Other Veterinary Medical Equipment

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global veterinary medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American veterinary medical equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global veterinary medical equipment market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Carestream Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agfa Healthcare, MinXray Inc., Diagnostic Imaging Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

