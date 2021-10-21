Submit Release
Early Voting 2021

Voting in New York State is easy, safe, and secure. Recent election reforms have provided voters with greater access to poll sites throughout the state. Find where and when you can vote early in New York State below. Be sure to thank your local election volunteers!

Learn more about your New York State Senator’s efforts to strengthen and expand voter participation.

Registered voters can find their designated early voting sites and hours by county.

 

Early Voting 2021

