Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2025

Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart microwave ovens market is expected grow from $1.81 billion in 2020 to $2.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%. Manufacturers are being encouraged to produce innovative and advanced products with customer interest to accept and adopt emerging technology which is expected to drive the market growth.

The smart microwave oven market consists of sales of smart microwave oven and related products which include Grill Microwave Ovens, Convection Microwave Ovens, Microwave/Light-Wave Ovens and more. Smart microwave ovens are programmed to connect to smart appliances such as phone apps, phone, smart dishwashers, smart speakers and more by which instructions to oven can be given through smart phones and without the need for manual instructions. The companies engaged in manufacturing of smart microwave ovens design, manufacture and market smart microwave oven with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi-enabled, near-field communication and more technologies which enables the consumer to operate the smart device from anywhere for household and business users.

Trends In The Global Smart Microwave Ovens Market

Scan-to-cook feature is a technology which makes the preparation and cooking of pre-packaged and frozen foods easier with a scan of the barcode over the package by the smart phone with the use of an associated app. The customised and recommended instructions are sent to the microwave oven with a barcode scan which results in perfection of the meals being prepared. In 2019, Amazon launched Alexa smart oven with Scan-to cook feature which is a combination of microwave, convection cooker, air fryer, and food warmer which works well with many pre-packaged foods those by Amazon-owned Whole Foods as well. Whirlpool introduced the first scan-to-cook technology into the market. With a busy lifestyle globally many families prefer frozen foods for meals and with the advantage of Scan-to-cook feature the user need not depend on frozen food preparation instructions which takes guesswork out of cooking and results in perfection which is expected boost the demand of smart microwave oven market.

Global Smart Microwave Ovens Market Segments:

The global smart Microwave Ovens market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Grill Microwave Oven, Convection Microwave Oven, Microwave/Light-wave Oven, Others

By Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket and Supermarket, Speciality Store, Online Store, Other Distribution Channels

By End User: Commercial, Personal

By Geography: The global smart Microwave Ovens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart Microwave Ovens market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart Microwave Ovens market, smart Microwave Ovens market share, smart Microwave Ovens market players, smart Microwave Ovens market segments and geographies, smart Microwave Ovens market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Microwave Ovens Market Organizations Covered: Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Breville USA Inc., Panasonic, GE(Haier), Sharp, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Dacor, Inc., June Life Inc., Tovala, Galanz, Midea, SANYO, Siemens, Kenmore, Emerson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

