Middlesex Barracks/Reckless Endangerment/Attempting to Locate

cASE#:21A304156

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/21/21 1634 hours

LOCATION: Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment/Attempting to Locate

ACCUSED: Anthony Goddard

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Rt. 110 in Washington. The caller advised there was a male and female at the residence and the male was the one who discharged a round. It was unknown if the female was harmed and it was reported that the male left the residence with the shotgun and was walking down Rt. 110 before jumping into a wooded area. Troopers responded to the area and were aided by Barre Town and Barre City Police Departments. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the female party who was unharmed. The female advised her boyfriend Anthony Goddard was intoxicated and discharged his shotgun into the ground in their driveway, feet away from Rt. 110. Evidence was collected at the scene that verified the female’s statement. The female advised Goddard did not threaten anyone at the residence or make any comments of self-harm. Responding units patrolled the area and were unable to locate Goddard. It was reported he may have gotten into a black truck with unknown plates. Troopers will continue to attempt to make contact with Goddard and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at Middlesex.

