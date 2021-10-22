Williston Barracks / Two Car Crash - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A103881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 at approximately 2105 hours
STREET: Route 15 and Woodland Drive
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End Damage / Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lauren Pomerson
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
PASSENGER OF VEHICLE #2
NAME: Christopher Cartier
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Damage to Driver’s Side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/21/2021 at approximately 2105 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to Route 15 and Woodland Drive in the town of Jericho for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash. It was reported that one of the operators of the vehicle had fled the scene. Operator #2 was identified as Lauren Pomerson (30) of Jericho and passenger Christopher Cartier (31) of Jericho. Operator #1 fled the scene and has not been identified.
Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #2 was traveling east on Route 15 when it attempted to turn left onto Woodland Drive. Vehicle #1 was behind vehicle #2 traveling east when it attempted to overtake vehicle #2 on the left at a high rate of speed. Vehicle #1 collided vehicle #2 on the driver’s side causing significant personal property damage. Both vehicles traveled off the road while V#1 drove into the woods coming to rest.
Troopers were assisted by the Jericho / Underhill Fire Department and Essex Rescue.
This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks reference case# 21A103881.
