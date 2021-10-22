Williston Barracks / Two Car Crash - Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 at approximately 2105 hours

STREET: Route 15 and Woodland Drive

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End Damage / Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lauren Pomerson

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

PASSENGER OF VEHICLE #2

NAME: Christopher Cartier

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Damage to Driver’s Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/21/2021 at approximately 2105 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to Route 15 and Woodland Drive in the town of Jericho for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash. It was reported that one of the operators of the vehicle had fled the scene. Operator #2 was identified as Lauren Pomerson (30) of Jericho and passenger Christopher Cartier (31) of Jericho. Operator #1 fled the scene and has not been identified.

Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #2 was traveling east on Route 15 when it attempted to turn left onto Woodland Drive. Vehicle #1 was behind vehicle #2 traveling east when it attempted to overtake vehicle #2 on the left at a high rate of speed. Vehicle #1 collided vehicle #2 on the driver’s side causing significant personal property damage. Both vehicles traveled off the road while V#1 drove into the woods coming to rest.

Troopers were assisted by the Jericho / Underhill Fire Department and Essex Rescue.

This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information pertaining to the case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks reference case# 21A103881.

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: