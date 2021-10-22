Northtale Reveal Lyric Video For Their Second Single 'Midnight Bells'
Pre-order "Eternal Flame": https://bfan.link/eternal-flameLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, power metal newcomers NORTHTALE announced their new album, “Eternal Flame”, which is set to be released on November 12th via Nuclear Blast. Produced by Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, UNISONIC), the album features 12 brand new tracks and a whole range of new influences, from thrash metal, classical citations, and Brazilian traditional music, all fused into NORTHTALE's own brand of melodic power metal.
Today, the band reveal a lyric video for their stunning second single 'Midnight Bells'.
Watch the clip for 'Midnight Bells' here:
https://youtu.be/gmNok-QCsxA
Bill Hudson states: "This is one of my favorite songs, and one of the heavier ones, on the record. Musically, I was able to fuse my influences of thrash, traditional, and power metal all into one piece I'm really proud of. Lyrically, Guilherme got to bring some of our Brazilian touches into our music for the first time."
Guilherme Hirose adds: "This song is hugely personal and very special to me. It is about my spiritual beliefs, and it gives me a chance to introduce some of our Brazilian mystical traditions to the world. I hope you can feel the strong mystical energy emanating from Midnight Bells!"
ICYMI:
'Only Human' OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO: https://youtu.be/QxVuZMQT5Q0
Tracklist:
1 - Only Human
2 - Wings of Salvation
3 - Future Calls (feat. Tim and Kai Hansen)
4 - The Land of Mystic Rites
5 - Midnight Bells
6 - Eternal Flame
7 - In The Name of God
8 - Ride The Storm
9 - King of Your Illusion
10 - Judas Be My Guide (IRON MAIDEN cover feat. Jonas Heidgert)
11 - Nature’s Revenge
12 - Ivy (Outro)
“Eternal Flame” features guest appearances from legendary icon Kai Hansen (HELLOWEEN/GAMMA RAY), his son Tim Kanoa Hansen (INDUCTION), Jonas Heidgert (DRAGONLAND), and Mary Zimmer (HELION PRIME).
The album artwork was created by Gustavo Sazes (MACHINE HEAD, AMARANTHE, KAMELOT)
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, NORTHTALE is sorry to announce that the European tour which would’ve taken place between Nov 24-Dec 18 supporting UNLEASH THE ARCHERS alongside STRIKER. Stay tuned for any updates concerning new tour dates.
NORTHTALE is an international five-piece Power Metal band that was formed in 2017 by guitarist Bill Hudson (DORO, TSO, ex-U.D.O), who was initially writing songs for a solo album. Drummer Patrick Johansson (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/W.A.S.P), keyboardist Jimmy Pitts, bassist Mikael Planefeldt and former singer Christian Eriksson (ex-TWILIGHT FORCE) joined during the demo stages when a decision was made to turn the project into a full-time band. The groups’ debut album, “Welcome To Paradise” was released in August 2019 via Nuclear Blast to very high international acclaim and great reviews on the specialized media worldwide.
In the Summer of 2020, the band chose its new vocalist, Guilherme Hirose, after a worldwide search that included 40 candidates from 11 different countries.
NORTHTALE is:
Guilherme Hirose | vocals
Bill Hudson | guitars
Mikael Planefeldt | bass
Patrick Johansson | drums
Jimmy Pitts | keyboard
