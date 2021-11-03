Submit Release
ArtRevSol Presents 4Pack Chill | "Mud Baby" | Music Service

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Boyz are back with another anthem for the streets. That new anthem being 4Pack Chill's single "Mud Baby".

4Pack Chill joins forces with Snapp Beats to deliver the single "Mud Baby."

Making it to the top when you come from the bottom makes the sacrifices worth it, and 4Pack Chill is determined to continue to prove just that.

"Mud Baby" is an instant fan favorite is heating up the airwaves from coast to coast, and we hope you enjoy it by adding it to your favorite playlists and listening over and over again.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


