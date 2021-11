ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It "Iona Legend" | EP Service

Muskegon, MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop the soon-to-be fan-favorite, "Iona Legend."

MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It This time around, the Muskegon, MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop the soon-to-be fan-favorite, " Iona Legend ."These six tracks of heat are exactly what Nique Got-It fans have come to expect from the rising Mid-West superstar.Not taking any time off, make sure to check back often for videos, merch, market visits, and more.Tracklisting:01. Nique Got-It - 48 Barz of Trap pt.302. Nique Got-It - Fed Ex03. Nique Got-It - Deal With It04. Nique Got-It - Make a Wish05. Nique Got-It - Over Seas06. Nique Got-It - GOAT In My CityStay up to date with Nique Got-ItAll Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit Contact Info: cmcentllc@gmail.com

