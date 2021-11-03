Submit Release
Nique Got-It | "Iona Legend" | EP Service

Iona Legend Tracklisting

Muskegon, MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop the soon-to-be fan-favorite, "Iona Legend."

MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It.

This time around, the Muskegon, MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop the soon-to-be fan-favorite, "Iona Legend."

These six tracks of heat are exactly what Nique Got-It fans have come to expect from the rising Mid-West superstar.

Not taking any time off, make sure to check back often for videos, merch, market visits, and more.

Tracklisting:
01. Nique Got-It - 48 Barz of Trap pt.3
02. Nique Got-It - Fed Ex
03. Nique Got-It - Deal With It
04. Nique Got-It - Make a Wish
05. Nique Got-It - Over Seas
06. Nique Got-It - GOAT In My City

Stay up to date with Nique Got-It
All Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit
Contact Info: cmcentllc@gmail.com

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+1 678-243-0244
email us here

48 Barz of Trap

ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It "Iona Legend" | EP Service

