ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It "Iona Legend" | EP Service

Muskegon, MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop the soon-to-be fan-favorite, "Iona Legend."MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & CMC Ent present Nique Got-It.
This time around, the Muskegon, MI rapper and recording artist, Nique Got-It, teams up with Mr. BHN to power up and drop the soon-to-be fan-favorite, "Iona Legend."
These six tracks of heat are exactly what Nique Got-It fans have come to expect from the rising Mid-West superstar.
Not taking any time off, make sure to check back often for videos, merch, market visits, and more.
Tracklisting:
01. Nique Got-It - 48 Barz of Trap pt.3
02. Nique Got-It - Fed Ex
03. Nique Got-It - Deal With It
04. Nique Got-It - Make a Wish
05. Nique Got-It - Over Seas
06. Nique Got-It - GOAT In My City
Stay up to date with Nique Got-It
All Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit
Contact Info: cmcentllc@gmail.com
