IUB Supports Campaign Recognizing the Value of Water

October 21 ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ promotes education, advocacy into importance of water and water systems

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board joins the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, elected officials and water utilities nationwide in recognizing the value of water on October 21, 2021, the seventh annual “Imagine a Day Without Water.” The recognition was envisioned as an advocacy and education day that asks Americans to think about what it would mean to go without water for one day.

The focus of this year’s event, led by the Value of Water campaign with support from more than 1,000 water utilities, schools, and businesses across the country, is to encourage people to learn more about where our water comes from and where our wastewater goes.

Consider this:

Two million Americans live in areas without safe and reliable water and wastewater services.

Many water systems in the country are more than a century old, and a water main break is reported every two minutes, which can lead to service disruptions, street flooding, and damage.

A day without water means firefighters could not do their jobs in keeping structures or people safe, hospitals could not operate safely, and families could not bathe.

“Raising awareness about the state of water infrastructure is a crucial step to ensuring water systems keep flowing for generations to come,” said Oluwole (OJ) McFoy, Board Chair of the US Water Alliance. “Even though we cannot see the pipes and sewers beneath our feet, water cannot be taken for granted. High-quality water service is a critical part of every thriving community.

Today we encourage everyone to take a minute to learn more about their local water system, where their drinking water comes from and where their wastewater goes.”

According to the 2021 Value of Water Index, 83 percent of Americans said ensuring a stable supply of water should be a top federal priority. They also ranked addressing water contamination and investing in infrastructure as top priorities.