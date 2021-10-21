TxDOT Completes US 290 Improvements Project in McDade

MCDADE – Bastrop County officials joined TxDOT to celebrate the completion of the US 290 Improvements project in McDade. The eight-mile project completes the four-lane divided section of US 290 East between Elgin and Paige.

“This project helps increase safety and mobility by dividing the highway, adding a grassy median and cable barrier,” TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said. “The barrier will help prevent vehicles from crossing over into oncoming traffic.”

The project also constructed a four-foot inside shoulder and 10-foot outside shoulder, as well as added 18 crossovers with turn lanes.

“These improvements will save lives,” remarked Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape. “They will also boost this economy in this region of Bastrop County.”

The $34.4 million project is part of a corridor-wide improvement effort.

“I bring gratitude and appreciation to all of you who worked on this much needed divided highway,” said Bastrop County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Donna Snowden. “Thank you from the citizens of Bastrop County. The many people who travel up and down this corridor have a good reason to brag about Texas’ impressive highway system.”

During construction, the project preserved critical toad habitats in the area, thanks to coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The contractor was Texas Materials, formerly Angel Brothers Enterprises.