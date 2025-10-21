Summer flooding required statewide response

Oct. 21, 2025

By Cynthia Vaquera

AUSTIN — More than 850 TxDOT employees responded to the July 4th floods in Central Texas, clearing debris, inspecting bridges and helping impacted communities. It was hard work that took its toll on everyone involved.

“In the early stages, we knew that it was a pretty bad flood, but we had no idea, just the magnitude and sheer size of what we were dealing with,” said TxDOT Kerrville Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Lenox.

As the waters rose, Lenox did what any committed leader would be expected to do, he mobilized his team. But first, he made sure everyone was accounted for and safe.

“I do have guys that live in areas that flood, and they couldn’t make it to the office,” Lenox said.

For those who managed to reach the disaster site without delay, what they saw surpassed any previous experiences. The roads were covered with water and the intersections were blocked, but there was no time to process the magnitude of the damage.

“It was apparent that this was way more than just a minor flood,” said Cole Grona, TxDOT maintenance assistant in Kerrville.

They quickly got to work.

“We had to reassess the situation,” Grona said. “And we realized that bridges were being damaged, and we had to get extra cones and water barriers together.”

TxDOT’s priority after the floods was to clear debris to help first responders search for those missing. Gilbert Davila, TxDOT construction inspector in Kerrville, also responded to the emergency call and was one of the first crew members to arrive.

“We went out not knowing how bad it was, but as soon as we got to Ingram, it was apparent that it was the worst flood I've seen. And I've lived here all my life,” Davila said.

Despite their exhaustion, the crew did not give up. No amount of water, mud or debris could deter them from completing their mission.

“At the end of the day, that's all we really care about is keeping people safe and keeping everybody moving,” Lenox said.

For them, this wasn't just a flood. It was a test of their service, dedication and commitment.

“The community is very strong, and I believe that we will rebuild, and probably stronger than before,” said Grona.

These maintenance crews are the heart of TxDOT, repairing every road and assisting in every emergency.