West Tennessee Weekly Construction October 20-27, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 27: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 105: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 105 from near Park Street to SR 77 for resurfacing.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 424: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 424 from US 70 to near Cook Road for resurfacing.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning September 7, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-69: There will be possible lane closures in both directions on SR 69 from near Flatwoods Lane to the Kentucky State line for resurfacing.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11,2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between L.M. 25.5 to L.M. 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, Hwy 51 (SR 3): The repair of bridges on Hwy 51(SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64 and LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47 to LM 12.64 Northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64 to LM 11.47 Southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, US 45E (SR-43): The repair of bridge on US 45E (SR 43) over the North Fork Obion River and Overflow will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR 431: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 431 from SR 22 to near Broadway Street for resurfacing.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place. (TBD on Dates for epoxy overlay due to material availability)

DECATUR COUNTY, I-40: The resurfacing on I-40 from the Henderson County line to the Benton County line.

Sunday, October 24 through Saturday, October 30, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be nighttime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 120.0 to MM 126.0 for snow plowable marker installation and thermoplastic pavement markings.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing with cold in-place recycling with thin lift asphalt overlay on SR18 from east of Van Buren Road (LM 13.47) to US64 (SR15) (LM 17.39) will cause intermittent daytime closures, in each direction, for resurfacing activities.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Restrictions: Temporary signal is in place with 11’ restriction.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on SR 128 from near Clifton Rd. (LM 19.22) to SR 114 (LM 24.42) with thin lift asphalt overlay will cause intermittent daytime closures, in each direction, for resurfacing activities.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: Thursday, October 21, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 43.0 to MM 67.0 in Haywood County for pothole repair.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open. Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday October 27, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. All side streets are now open, and two lanes of traffic are open westbound with one lane of traffic open eastbound.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-54: The resurfacing on SR 54 from near Thomas Lane (LM 8.62) to near Thomas Street (LM 13.62) will cause intermittent daytime lane closures for adjustment of catch basins, concrete curb ramp retrofit, and resurfacing operations. During paving operations around the courthouse square in Brownsville, TN a detour will be put into place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40. Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass will have intermittent left and right lane closures for installation of traffic control and construction of temporary median crossovers.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, October 27 through Wednesday, November 3, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass will have intermittent left and right lane closures for installation of traffic control and temporary median crossovers.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The repair of the bridges on SR 22 over Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions. Restrictions: There is a 11’ width restriction in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 22 from Brown Street to Jane Lane will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. There will be NO closures during school hours from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. OR 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-200: There will be miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 200 from Joe Horton Rd, (LM 4.79) to Virgil Ln. (LM 9.92). Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways. One lane will remain open in both directions.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Wednesday, October 20, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and west bound from MM 67.0 to MM 94.0 in Madison County for pothole repair.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and west bound will each have one lane closed from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 to repair attenuators. One lane in each direction will remain open. All lanes will open at 6AM.

Sunday, October 24 through Tuesday, October 26, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and west bound will each have one lane closed from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 to relocate barrier rail. One lane in each direction will remain open. All lanes will open at 6AM.

Wednesday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED)

I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

One Lane Closed until Spring of 2022: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 2 bridge construction activities.

Closed until Winter of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge construction activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, October 27 through Tuesday, November 2, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and west bound will each have one lane closed from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 to relocate barrier rail. One lane in each direction will remain open. All lanes will open at 6AM.

Wednesday, October 27 through Wednesday, November 3, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures to repair any potholes/maintenance issues.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-1 (US 70): The resurfacing with cold in-place recycling (CIR) with asphalt overlay on US 70 (SR 1) from near Key Senter Road to the Carroll County line including bridge repair will cause possible daytime lane closures daily for bridge repair activities. On lane will remain open at all times. (TBD on Dates for bridge repair epoxy overlay due to material availability)

MADISON COUNTY, SR- 5: The resurfacing on US 45 (SR 5) from LM 21.58 to LM 21.72, including bridge repair will cause possible lane closures in both directions for bridge repair activities. At least one lane will remain open at all times. (TBD on Dates for bridge repair epoxy overlay due to material availability)

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-224: There will be possible lane closures in both directions from SR 142 to US 64 (SR 15) for resurfacing operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE: Thursday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing on SR 76 from SR 57 to SR 193, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-194: The resurfacing on SR 194 from west of Whispering Meadows Drive (LM 15.06) to SR 59 (LM 23.06) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-195: The resurfacing on SR 195 from SR 193 to SR 76 will cause temporary lane closures daily.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY-The repair of the bridge on US 61 (SR-14) over I-55 LOOK AHEAD: Friday, November 5, 8PM through Monday, November 8, 6AM: I-55 southbound will be closed from Mallory

(LM-9.1) to I-55/I-240 Junction (LM 6.15) to perform bridge beam and slab replacement work. Detours will be provided. Weather Permitting. The following weekend

*November 12 through November 15 will serve as backup if needed due to inclement weather.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64): Wednesday, October 20 through Tuesday, October 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to upgrade existing curb access ramps to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Wednesday, October 20 through Tuesday, October 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. existing curb access ramps are being upgraded to current ADA standards. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd. Wednesday, October 20 through Tuesday, October 26, 7:00 p.m.-6:00a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT closures with one lane to remain open on SR 3 north and southbound from Stage Rd. to near Millington Rd. to allow for resurfacing and safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4: Bridge Repair over Nonconnah Creek:

Closed through January 31, 2022: The northbound outside (right) lane will be closed with two lanes to remain open between American Way and I-240 for bridge repairs. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: There will be a lane closure going southbound on SR 14/Third Street (US-61) over I-55 for bridge repairs. The I-55 S\\southbound ramp will be closed in preparation for weekend closures. Detours will be provided.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175:

Wednesday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 21: The resurfacing on SR 175 from Hacks Cross Road (L.M. 17.70) to near Planter’s Trace Lane (L.M. 20.80) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59: The resurfacing on SR 59 from SR 178 to US 51, including bridge repair will cause temporary lane closures daily.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-179: The resurfacing on SR 179 from SR 14 to the Haywood County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair :

Wednesday, October 20 through Tuesday, October 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.